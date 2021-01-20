John Mitchell from Creighton, who has been the leading scorer for the Bulldogs the past two years, reached an incredible milestone for not only a high school athlete, but also for him being a sophomore.
Heading into Tuesday night's game, Mitchell needed 22 points to eclipse the mark.
Mitchell knocked down 47 points last week and 37 in a previous game which gave multiple people confidence on him reaching his goal on Tuesday night.
He was on pace to hit the mark in the third quarter, but was held scoreless.
On a routine jump shot for Mitchell, he knocked it down and broke the 1,000 point mark. Mitchell finished the night with 25 points.
The Bulldogs will be back on the court this Friday at Elkhorn Valley starting at 4 p.m.