Districts

With District wrestling this weekend, here are some things you need to know about C-3 wrestling district at Oakland-Craig. 

At 106, Hudson Barger put in the off season work attending several camps and it shows as he has earned himself a 4th seed. 

  • 1. #1 Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 44-3
  • 2. Dawson Hardesty (Conestoga) 29-12
  • 3. Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 25-7
  • 4. Hudson Barger (Crofton/Bloomfield) 37-15

132: William Poppe is a wildcard at this weight class and is coming on strong at the right time.  He could ruin someones chances and get into contention at 132. 

  • 1. #4 Logan Bryce (Raymond Central)
  • 2. Cameron Williams (Conestoga) 33-10
  • 3. Tommy Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 34-5
  • 4. Noah Scott (Aquinas) 21-15
  • William Poppe (Crofton/Bloomfield) 35-15
  • Trent Stauffer (Milford) 21-10

138: Tyson Sauser is another one that put in some work in the offseason. He has earned himself a 3 seed and is in a good position to punch his ticket. 

  • 1. #2 Chris Nickolite (Aquinas) 35-3
  • 2. #7 Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 34-3
  • 3. Tyson Sauser (Crofton/Bloomfield) 38-10
  • 4. Jack Chapman (Milford) 31-14

182: Calvin Dather has an even record for the season and has earned a 4th seed. With the 4th best record he should need a strong performance to get the 4th place in this district. 

  • 1. #7 Owen Snipes (Conestoga) 37-9
  • 2. #8 Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 31-6
  • 3. Reilly Miller (Aquinas) 20-17
  • 4. Calvin Dather (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-18

195 Ty Tramp has a better record than Weber at 195. But Weber has two head-to-head victories over Tramp and will need to overcome that to qualify. 

  • 1. #4 Hunter Thonen (Conestoga) 34-10
  • 2. #5 Nolan Schultz (Aquinas) 26-9
  • 3. Kolby Casey (Quad County NE) 29-12
  • 4. Taylor Weber (Boone Central) 18-20
  • Ty Tramp (Crofton/Bloomfield) 16-13

 220 Jared Janssen is projected 3rd here.  His height will give him an advantage over several of the wrestlers in this division. 

  • 1. #2 Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 28-6
  • 2. #7 Kolby Johnson (Madison) 20-4
  • 3. Jared Janssen (Crofton/Bloomfield) 30-16
  • 4. Coy Meysenberg (Aquinas) 26-13

All projections are from newrestle.com

 