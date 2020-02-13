With District wrestling this weekend, here are some things you need to know about C-3 wrestling district at Oakland-Craig.
At 106, Hudson Barger put in the off season work attending several camps and it shows as he has earned himself a 4th seed.
- 1. #1 Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 44-3
- 2. Dawson Hardesty (Conestoga) 29-12
- 3. Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 25-7
- 4. Hudson Barger (Crofton/Bloomfield) 37-15
132: William Poppe is a wildcard at this weight class and is coming on strong at the right time. He could ruin someones chances and get into contention at 132.
- 1. #4 Logan Bryce (Raymond Central)
- 2. Cameron Williams (Conestoga) 33-10
- 3. Tommy Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 34-5
- 4. Noah Scott (Aquinas) 21-15
- William Poppe (Crofton/Bloomfield) 35-15
- Trent Stauffer (Milford) 21-10
138: Tyson Sauser is another one that put in some work in the offseason. He has earned himself a 3 seed and is in a good position to punch his ticket.
- 1. #2 Chris Nickolite (Aquinas) 35-3
- 2. #7 Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 34-3
- 3. Tyson Sauser (Crofton/Bloomfield) 38-10
- 4. Jack Chapman (Milford) 31-14
182: Calvin Dather has an even record for the season and has earned a 4th seed. With the 4th best record he should need a strong performance to get the 4th place in this district.
- 1. #7 Owen Snipes (Conestoga) 37-9
- 2. #8 Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 31-6
- 3. Reilly Miller (Aquinas) 20-17
- 4. Calvin Dather (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-18
195 Ty Tramp has a better record than Weber at 195. But Weber has two head-to-head victories over Tramp and will need to overcome that to qualify.
- 1. #4 Hunter Thonen (Conestoga) 34-10
- 2. #5 Nolan Schultz (Aquinas) 26-9
- 3. Kolby Casey (Quad County NE) 29-12
- 4. Taylor Weber (Boone Central) 18-20
- Ty Tramp (Crofton/Bloomfield) 16-13
220 Jared Janssen is projected 3rd here. His height will give him an advantage over several of the wrestlers in this division.
- 1. #2 Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 28-6
- 2. #7 Kolby Johnson (Madison) 20-4
- 3. Jared Janssen (Crofton/Bloomfield) 30-16
- 4. Coy Meysenberg (Aquinas) 26-13
All projections are from newrestle.com.