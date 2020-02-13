Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Windy with lots of sunshine. High 38F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.