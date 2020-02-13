With District wrestling this weekend, here are some things you need to know about D-1 wrestling district in Plainview. This district is one of the toughest in Class D this year.
138 is a stacked bracket with four ranked wrestlers all in the same weight. RJ Wilmes of Creighton is ranked 3rd in the district and 6th in class D. After dropping from 145 RJ has excelled at his new weight and has earned the higher seed.
Projection:
- 1. #2 Nate Christensen, Plainview
- 2. #5 Conner Sonderup, Fullerton
- 3. #6 RJ Wilmes, Creighton
- 4. #7 Austin Rudolf, Neligh Oakdale
At 145 Cody Hanvey of Creighton is a two time qualifier and looks well suited for a third trip to Omaha as he comes in with a 1 seed.
Projection:
- 1. #2 Cody Hanvey, Creighton
- 2. #5 Cooper Coons, Twin Loup
- 3. #6 Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central
- 4. Bode Wortman, Plainview
At 160 Sam Votherms of Creighton is a strong contender. His strong showing at the Neligh tournament has catapulted him into contender status.
Projection:
- 1. #3 Jackson Fuelner, Thayer Central
- 2. #5 Jace Ostrom, Burwell
- 3. #6 Matt Christensen, Plainview
- 4. Hunter Green, Meridan
- Sam Votherms, Creighton
- Triston Stearns, Brady
- Jordan Smith, Arapahoe
- Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup
The 170 pound weight class is pretty open. There is one ranked wrestler in this district and after that it's fair game. Easton Pavlik of Creighton is ranked 3rd in the district and Trey Sucha of Niobrara/Verdigre is a strong contender.
Projection:
- 1. #2 Alex Mejia, Plainview
- 2. Alex Gideon, Burwell
- 3. Easton Pavlik, Creighton
- 4. Connor Dempsey, Neilgh-Oakdale
- Trey Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre
- Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central
At 182, there are three ranked wrestlers in this weight class with Gavin Chohon from Niobrara/Verdigre being someone to keep an eye on
Projection:
- 1. #1 Corey Dawe, Burwell
- 2. #5 Dawson Kaup, Neligh Oakdale
- 3. #8 Bobby Evans, Cambridge
- 4. Lucas Hammer, Plainview
- Gavin Chohon, Niobrara/Verdigre
- Andrew Engle, Thayer Central
At 220 there is 1 ranked wrestler in this weight class with Terance Burrell from Creighton looking to make some noise after the move up from 195.
Projection:
- 1. #3 Collin Gale, Plainview
- 2. Colton Klabenes, Neligh Oakdale
- 3. Jacob Busch, Burwell
- 4. Kaden Dady, Brady
- Terance Burrell, Creighton
All projections are from newrestle.com.