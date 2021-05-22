Jordyn Arens leaned to get the win in the 800 and her second gold medal. But she wasn't quite done yet.
The Crofton freshman went the distance in the 1,600 to finish with three gold medals at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Arens edged out a Chase County competitor in the 800 for the win in 2:18.21 and crossed the 1,600-finish line in 5:14.71.
Two others medaled for the Warriors on the final day of state track. Mayson Ostermeyer cleared 13-6 in pole vault for 5th place, and Ellie Tramp was 5th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.47.
For the full story, pick up next week's KCN.
Rounding out Crofton's state competitors were the 4x100 relay and Kaley Einrem in the girl's high jump.
The relay of Einrem, Tramp, Jayden Jordan and Caitlin Guenther placed 11th in 51.51. Clearing 4-8, Einrem finished 21st in high jump.