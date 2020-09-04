Jordan Arens of Crofton ran away with the girls title and Addison Smith of Bloomfield-Wausa dominated the boy's race at the Niobrara State Park on Thursday.
In the team scoring, Bloomfield-Wausa won the girls division and the boys earned runner up. The Crofton girls placed second as a team.
Boys team results:
1. Osmond
2. Bloomfield-Wausa
3. Plainview
Girls team results:
1. Bloomfield-Wausa
2. Crofton
3. Plainview
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view photos from the meet, click here: