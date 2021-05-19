Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.